Shiv Sena leaders Protest against killings of Hindus in Bangladesh

Hyderabad: Condemning the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, the Shiv Sena Party took up a large scale protest by burning the Bangladeshi National Flag near the party office on Friday.

Participating in the protest and expressing anguish Shiv Sena Party Telangana State President Sinkaru Shivaji said that democracy completely ended in Bangladesh, and the daily attacks on Hindus were extremely brutal and appear to be deliberately instigated violence. He said that the situation of minorities in Islamic countries has become pathetic and the attacks on Hindus were deliberate and planned.

The Shiv Sena leaders criticized intellectuals, left-wing parties, and secularists for not coming forward and questioning the extremely brutal attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. He questioned why they don't have the same love for Hindu heritage as they do for Islamic countries.

Shivaji demanded a complete ban on Bangladeshi players in the IPL. He clearly said that the restrictions imposed on Pakistan in the IPL should also be imposed on Bangladesh. He expressed concern, stating that it was truly a heinous that not a single Bangladeshi cricketer has spoken out while Hindus were being deliberately and brutally tortured and killed openly in front of civilized society in their own country. He demanded that the BCCI immediately impose a ban on Bangladeshi cricketers. He demanded that the CAA be immediately implemented in this country to bring Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Sikhs from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh to India. They said that if the CAA is fully implemented, our heritage in other countries will be safe.