Warm welcome to Governor Nazeer

  • Created On:  27 Dec 2025 6:38 AM IST
Guntur: Governor S Abdul Nazeer, who visited Pedanandipadu in Guntur district on Friday, was accorded a grand welcome by district Collector A Thameem Ansariya, Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal, and Prathipadu MLA Burla Ramanjaneyulu. The Governor, along with his spouse, visited the residence of former Supreme Court Judge Justice Lavu Nageswara Rao at Pedanandipadu. On this occasion, the police presented a guard of honour to the Governor. Revenue Divisional Officer Srinivasa Rao, DSP Bhanodaya, and other officials were present.

Governor Abdul NazeerGuntur District NewsPedanandipaduOfficial ProtocolState Dignitary Visit
