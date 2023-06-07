PL Technicals Daily Morning Report

Live
- SCR Cancels few Trains
- TTD breaks ground for Tirumala temple in Mumbai, Maharashtra CM graces event
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 7th June 2023
- WWDC 2023: iOS 17 announced; these iPhones to get new features
- Wrestlers To Meet Anurag Thakur's Residence Today For Talks
- Avatar 2: Now Streaming on OTT in Multiple Languages
- People in power at Centre don’t like criticism: Gehlot
- Ambati Rambabu releases water to Krishna Delta ahead of Kharif season
- Applications accepted as the guidelines received from Govt: Seva Sindhu App director clarifies
- Karnataka Caste Census report
