Petroleum secy cautions against panic buying

Secretary of Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas Neeraj Mittal instructed the Telangana Government to closely monitor the availability and distribution mechanisms of petrol and diesel and also LPG supply within their respective States and Union Territories.

To facilitate this, the state authorities were instructed to activate dedicated State Control Centres for continuous monitoring. These centres will coordinate effectively with oil marketing companies and district administrations to curb hoarding and address any localised supply issues promptly.

Mittal convened a video conference from Delhi with the Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories to review the availability and supply of LPG, natural gas and petroleum products across the country. During the meeting, the Secretary took stock of the current status of production, distribution, and supply chain logistics to ensure uninterrupted availability of essential fuel commodities, including LPG cylinders, petrol, and diesel.

He emphasised the importance of maintaining adequate stock levels and ensuring timely distribution, particularly in view of fluctuating demand patterns and regional requirements.

To curb misinformation and prevent panic buying, the Secretary strictly directed officials to implement robust rumour control measures regarding LPG availability. He reiterated that there is no shortage of LPG stocks and clarified that the stipulated LPG refill booking timelines remain strictly at 25 days for urban areas and 45 days for rural areas. Citizens are urged not to believe false reports and to avoid unnecessary panic booking.

Furthermore, the discussion highlighted the long-term benefits of expanding the gas network. Officials emphasized that shifting from LPG to Piped Natural Gas (PNG) is significantly cheaper and more convenient for households, and states were encouraged to promote this transition.

Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, Civil Supplies Commissioner Stephen Ravindra, along with other senior officials, participated in the video conference.