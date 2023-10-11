PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - Oct 11

Live
- Cybersecurity should be viewed as a preventive measure: Saurabh Saxena, Regional VP, OpenText
- Severe space weather events found to lower migratory birds’ numbers
- Congress appoints Jana Reddy as head of four-member committee to pacify disgruntled leaders
- Winged guests arrive at Pulicat, Nelapattu bird sanctuaries
- DTC bus marshals block road over non-payment of dues
- Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls Kaun Banega CM? Stakes are high- Battle is bitter.
- Charting the Course for Digital Journalism: Education for the Next Generation
- Supreme Court directes restoration of a cheating case against Rajnikanth's wife
- AAP protest against action of ED, CBI
- UGC To Release Guidelines For Minimum Mandatory Disclosure for universities




