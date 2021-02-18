PM Modi Launches Mahabahu-Brahmaputra initiative and several development projects in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the Mahabahu-Brahmaputra project and laid the foundation stone of Dhubri-Phulbari Bridge in Assam. The Prime Minister also performed Bhoomi Poojan for construction of Majuli Bridge during the function.

On the occasion, PM Modi said that the development of Assam is the priority of the Centre and the government is continuously working on it. He stressed that all should work together to make the North East a strong pillar of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, who was present on the occasion in a tweet said, "Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji inaugurated the construction work of bridge over river Brahmaputra, b/w Dhubri, Assam & Phulbari, Meghalaya. People have been demanding this for over 10 yrs. With this, distance b/w Dhubri & Phulbari will be shortened by 203 kms. #PragatiKaHighway."





The launch of Mahabahu-Brahmaputra is marked by the inauguration of the Ro-Pax vessel operations between Neamati-Majuli Island, North Guwahati-South Guwahati and Dhubri-Hatsingimari, Shilanyas of Inland Water Transport Terminal at Jogighopa and various tourist jetties on River Brahmaputra and launch of digital solutions for Ease-of-Doing-Business. The programme is aimed at providing seamless connectivity to the Eastern parts of India and includes various development activities for the people living around River Brahmaputra and River Barak.

The Ro-Pax services will help in reducing the travel time by providing connectivity between banks and thus reducing the distance to be travelled by road. The Ro-Pax operation between Neamati and Majuli will reduce the total distance of 420 Kilometres currently being travelled by vehicles to only 12 KM, resulting in a substantial impact on the logistics of small-scale industries of the region.

Addressing the gathering virtually, the Prime minister said that it is the historic day for the people of Majuli as well as for the North East. He said that connectivity was a big challenge for the North East, but rapid progress has been made in this direction of late. PM Modi said that the long-awaited demand is being fulfilled for the people of Majuli with the construction of the bridge.

The Prime Minister further said that the Dhubri - Phulbari Bridge would help several North-Eastern states. He said that the growth and progress in North East got momentum during the rule of former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee ji and the present government has given further momentum to it. He said that waterways would play an important role in connecting the North Eastern region with Southeast Asian countries. The Prime Minister added that today's project would give a boost to the tourism sector in Assam.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that Rs one lakh crore project will be started in Assam in coming days. He said that due to the introduction of new technology projects the cost of the Jorhat- Majuli Bridge could be reduced. Mr. Gadkari said that construction of Jorhat Majuli Bridge and Dhubri - Phulbari Bridge would give a major boost in the connectivity for Assam and Meghalaya.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal lauded the initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the development of the North-Eastern region. Mr. Sonowal said that it was a great day for the people of Majuli.