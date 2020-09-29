PM to inaugurate six mega projects in Uttarakhand under Namami Gange Mission today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate six mega projects in Uttarakhand under the Namami Gange Mission today through video conference. The projects include the construction of 68 million litres per day (MLD) Sewage Treatment Plant, upgradation of the existing 27 MLD at Jagjeetpur and construction of an 18 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant at Sarai, in Haridwar.

The inauguration of 68 MLD Jagjeetpur project also marks the completion of the first sewage treatment project taken up on hybrid annuity mode of Public Private Partnership (PPP).

PM Modi will also inaugurate a 26 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant at Lakkadghat in Rishikesh.

The Haridwar-Rishikesh zone contributes about 80 per cent wastewater load into the river Ganga. These plants will play a significant role in keeping the river Ganga clean.

In Muni ki Reti town, the 7.5 MLD Plant in Chandreshwar Nagar will be the first four-storied Sewage Treatment Plant in the country where the limitation of land availability was converted into an opportunity.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate a 5 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant at Chorpani, and two plants with capacities of one MLD and .01 MLD at Badrinath.

In all, 30 projects are now complete in Uttarakhand for taking care of pollution from 17 towns near the river Ganga. This is a landmark achievement.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate "Ganga Avalokan", the first museum on Ganga dedicated to showcasing the culture, biodiversity and rejuvenation activities done in river Ganga. The museum is located at Chandi Ghat, Haridwar.

A book, 'Rowing down the Ganges', co-published by National Mission for Clean Ganga & Wildlife Institute of India will be launched at the event. This colourful book is an attempt to merge the biodiversity and culture of the river Ganga .

The logo of Jal Jeevan Mission and 'Margdarshika for Gram Panchayats and Paani Samitis under Jal Jeevan Mission' will also be unveiled by the Prime Minister.