PNB organises walkathon to mark vigilance week

Hyderabad: State-owned Punjab National Bank on Thursday organised a walkathon involving staff members to mark vigilance week.

It is being observed from October 26 to November 1, with the theme, Independent India @ 75: Self reliance with integrity.

Sanjeevan Nikhar, Zonal Head, Hyderabad (Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka)urged public to be vigilant and join together in eradicating corruption for a self reliant nation. He also informed that various awareness activities for staff as well as public have been proposed which include seminar/workshop and preventive vigilance, sensitization programme for staff and public, organising health camps, e-pledge on bank's corporate website by public, GramaSabhas among others.

Nikharon October26, flagged-off the event by administering integrity pledge to all the staff followed by garlanding the picture of Sardar Vallabhabhai Patel. Integrity pledge has been taken by all the staff members of the bank working in branches/offices in the Hyderabad Zone.