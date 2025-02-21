Power Ministry rates Adani Electricity as India’s top utility for excellence in performance & customer service

Mumbai : Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (Adani Electricity) has been recognised as India's top power utility by the Ministry of Power based on two independent areas of performance excellence and customer service excellence.

For the third consecutive year, Adani Electricity has secured the leading position in the 13th Integrated Rating Exercise by the PFC, highlighting its strong financial stability.

Additionally, it has been awarded an A+ grade, the highest rating, in the Consumer Service Rating of DISCOMs (CSRD) Report for FY 2023-24 by the REC, reaffirming its leadership in consumer service delivery.

"These dual recognitions reflect Adani Electricity’s unwavering commitment to providing reliable, sustainable, and customer-focused power solutions," the company said in a statement.

The integrated rating & ranking of power distribution utilities by the PFC, under the administrative control of the Ministry of Power, serves as India's primary evaluation of utilities' financial and operational performance. It assesses utilities based on financial sustainability, performance excellence, external environment, and other crucial operational factors.

The CSRD report, now in its fourth edition, focuses on consumer service excellence by evaluating utilities across critical areas such as operational reliability, connections & other services, metering, billing & collections, and fault rectification & grievance redressal. This encourages utilities to continually enhance customer satisfaction.

Adani Electricity, which serves over 3 million consumers in Mumbai, is among only six discoms nationwide to earn an A+ rating in the CSRD report.

It notably excelled in operational reliability & grievance redressal, underscoring its exceptional consumer responsiveness. Adani Electricity’s innovative approach includes achieving 100 per cent compliance in timely outage alerts and facilitating over 87 per cent digital bill payments. In the Integrated Rating Exercise, Adani Electricity demonstrated outstanding financial management, robust debt service coverage, and operational efficiency, positioning itself as India's most financially robust utility.

"For Mumbai residents, these recognitions guarantee services from India’s most financially sound and customer-centric utility, resulting in fewer outages, quicker grievance resolution, transparent billing, and convenient digital payment systems," the company said.

At a national level, Adani Electricity’s achievements also illustrate how strong financial management and customer-focused services can drive India’s power distribution sector towards greater reliability, efficiency, and sustainability, it added.

"Being recognised as India's leading utility in both financial sustainability and customer service excellence is both humbling and a source of immense pride," said Kandarp Patel, Managing Director of Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd.

"These recognitions are significant because they underline our commitment to customer delight. We understand electricity is integral to everyday life, empowering individuals, communities, and businesses. As we continue our journey, we remain dedicated to adopting cleaner energy sources, innovating our services, and setting higher benchmarks. Our mission is clear: to deliver excellence, foster trust, and actively contribute to a greener and brighter energy future for India," he added.