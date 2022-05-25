Praj Industries Q4 Results: Profit grew 10.7% YoY to Rs 57.6 crore

Praj Industries today reported a 10.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in the consolidated profit at Rs 57.6 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. It has posted a profit of Rs 52 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The company's revenue on a consolidated basis grew 46.2 per cent (YoY) to Rs 829 crore in the reported quarter against Rs 567 crore posted last year. Its EBITDA grew 4.1% (YoY) at Rs 78 crore against Rs 74.9 crore posted last year. The EBITDA margin declined to 9.41 per cent in Q4FY22 against 13.22% posted in Q4FY21.

Besides, the Board of Directors of Praj Industries has proposed a final dividend of Rs 4.20 per equity share @210 per cent of the face value of Rs 2 per equity share, for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, which is subject to the approval of shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. This comprises a final dividend @135 per cent plus a Special Amrit Mahostava Dividend of @75 per cent in commemoration of 75 years of independence.

The said dividend, if approved by the shareholders, will be paid within 30 days from the date of approval of the same by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.