Pressure on SMIDs keeps mkts in red

Mumbai: Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty dropped over half-a-per cent on Friday, tracking deep losses in oil and gas, auto and energy stocks amid relentless foreign capital outflows. Besides, concerns over mid- and small-cap stocks continued to dent investors’ sentiment and the broader market, traders said. In a range-bound trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 453.85 points or 0.62 per cent to settle at 72,643.43 after a weak beginning. During the day, the benchmark tanked 612.46 points or 0.83 per cent to 72,484.82. The NSE Nifty dropped 123.30 points or 0.56 per cent to 22,023.35.