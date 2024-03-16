  • Menu
Pressure on SMIDs keeps mkts in red

Pressure on SMIDs keeps mkts in red
Mumbai: Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty dropped over half-a-per cent on Friday, tracking deep losses in oil and gas, auto and energy stocks...

Mumbai: Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty dropped over half-a-per cent on Friday, tracking deep losses in oil and gas, auto and energy stocks amid relentless foreign capital outflows. Besides, concerns over mid- and small-cap stocks continued to dent investors’ sentiment and the broader market, traders said. In a range-bound trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 453.85 points or 0.62 per cent to settle at 72,643.43 after a weak beginning. During the day, the benchmark tanked 612.46 points or 0.83 per cent to 72,484.82. The NSE Nifty dropped 123.30 points or 0.56 per cent to 22,023.35.

