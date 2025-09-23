Prime Volleyball League inks multi-year partnership with Scapia

India, 23rd September, 2025: The RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League today announced a multi-year partnership with Scapia, which comes on board as the official ‘Powered By’ sponsor for Season 4. With this association, the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia is set to reach new heights, delivering high-octane matches, wider reach, and immersive fan-first experiences that will take the sport into new territories.

Season 4, kicking off on October 2 in Hyderabad, will be the league’s biggest edition yet. With the addition of the Goa Guardians, the line-up expands to 10 teams, split into two pools of five. The top four teams at the end of the league stage will advance to the semi-finals, culminating in a high-stakes grand finale.

Anil Goteti, Founder & CEO, Scapia, said, “At Scapia, we believe in creating experiences that inspire discovery and bring people together. Volleyball is a well-loved sport in India, spanning far beyond the metros, and the rapid rise of the Premium Volleyball League reflects this passion. With this partnership, we are excited to support its growth and bring fans closer to the thrill of live matches and unique sporting adventures.”

Scapia, India’s leading travel fintech company, is known for its travel credit card, curated travel offerings, and a comprehensive reward system. Through this partnership, Scapia will engage audiences nationwide, bringing them closer to the thrill of live sport and unique sporting adventures - a natural extension of the brand’s DNA rooted in travel, discovery, and exploration.

Tuhin Mishra, Managing Director & Co-Founder, Baseline Ventures, said, “We’re delighted to welcome Scapia as the ‘Powered By’ sponsor of the league. Their focus on building aspirational travel experiences aligns strongly with our fan base. This partnership further reinforces the league’s role as a platform for brands to create deep, meaningful connections with young India.”

The partnership between RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League and Scapia represents a powerful synergy between sport and lifestyle. As the league inspires millions of fans across India, Scapia will amplify the excitement by weaving in its promise of exploration, rewards, and unforgettable journeys. Together, they are set to create experiences that go beyond the game, building lasting connections with a new generation of sports enthusiasts.