PROJECTS TODAY INTRODUCES AI-DRIVEN BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY PLATFORM TO STRENGTHEN INDIA’S PROJECT ECOSYSTEM

The upgraded platform introduces an AI-enabled evolution focused on practical outcomes, including BOQ search, sub-project tracking, tender-to-order journey visibility, bidder and participation insights, opportunity estimation tools, credibility and analytics dashboards, and richer stakeholder relationship mapping. These capabilities enable faster discovery of relevant opportunities based on user needs - helping organisations move from “what is happening” to “what should we do next,” with clearer context on stage, scope, and stakeholders.

Backed by 25+ years of research-led coverage, Projects Today tracks over 50,000 active projects currently in serious consideration, planning, tendering, or execution. The platform captures 1,500+ new projects and 10,000+ tenders every month, along with 1,200+ monthly L1/order updates - supporting decision-making across sectors and states.

The aim is bigger than information access. The core intent is to ensure opportunity flows seamlessly between those who build the nation and those who enable it - promoters, contractors, consultants, suppliers, service providers, and financiers. Projects Today will continue to evolve with new technology and deeper intelligence, while staying anchored to one principle: Client First. Nation Always.

The launch marks a significant step in Projects Today’s vision to strengthen India’s project economy through better-timed engagement, smarter coordination, and faster execution - so opportunities flow efficiently from plans to partnerships, and from intent to outcomes.