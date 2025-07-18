QIP fundraising hits 5-year high, SBI’s Rs 20,000 crore issue receives 4 times bids

New Delhi: Qualified institutional placements (QIPs) witnessed a resilient growth in July so far, led by State Bank of India's (SBI) recent fundraise, taking the total QIP fundraising to a five-year high of over Rs 30,000 crore.

QIPs are a way for listed companies to raise capital without having to submit legal paperwork to market regulators.

Ten issuances have offered over Rs 30,470 crore so far this month. It is the biggest monthly performance of QIPs since September 2020, when companies had collectively raised over Rs 39,000 crore.

Driving this surge was the State Bank of India’s (SBI) historic QIP on July 17, which mobilised over Rs 20,000 crore. The offering drew robust investor interest, with demand reportedly outstripping supply by nearly four times.

According to multiple reports, the SBI QIP has received significant interest from global and domestic investors worth around Rs 1 lakh crore.

July also saw a flurry of other notable QIP deals. CG Power raised over Rs 3,000 crore, while Marathon Nextgen and Navin Fluorine collected Rs 900 crore and Rs 750 crore, respectively.

Several other mid- and small-cap firms also tapped into institutional funding during the month.

The fundraising momentum in 2025 has remained strong beyond July.

In the year so far, Biocon raised Rs 4,500 crore through a QIP, followed by Hitachi Energy (Rs 2,500 crore), IREDA (Rs 2,000 crore), UCO Bank (Rs 2,000 crore), and Capri Global Capital (Rs 2,000 crore).

In June alone, seven companies together raised over Rs 14,000 crore.

Altogether, 30 companies have raised close to Rs 60,000 crore via QIPs so far in 2025. This shows the robust activity seen in 2024, when 95 firms mopped up more than Rs 1.37 lakh crore.

The SBI fixed the floor price at Rs 811.05 per equity share for its Rs 20,000 crore bonds after the board of directors approved the proposal to raise the amount through issuing bonds to domestic investors.