QualiZeal Drives Heart-Warming Winter CSR Initiative to Support Underserved Children in Hyderabad

QualiZeal, a global leader in AI-powered Modern Quality Engineering and digital transformation solutions, in collaboration with Nirmaan Organization, successfully conducted a social impact initiative at Aadarsha Orphanage Home in Hyderabad. As part of the initiative, children at the home received warm blankets and sweaters as winter approaches, reaffirming QualiZeal’s commitment to supporting communities and nurturing young lives.

The activity was graced by Shinan Kassam, Director of Software Engineering at Neptune Technologies, who joined as a special guest of QualiZeal. Team representatives from QualiZeal, Nirmaan Organization, and volunteers participated in the noble initiative, spreading warmth and cheer among the children.

Speaking about the initiative, Shinan Kassam said, “It has been an incredibly fulfilling experience to spend time with these bright young children. While the donation is a small gesture, the love, warmth, and smiles we witnessed here remind us of the importance of giving back. I appreciate QualiZeal and Nirmaan Organization for driving such meaningful social efforts and offering us a chance to be part of something truly impactful.”

The CSR initiative comes at a pivotal time in QualiZeal’s growth journey. Headquartered in the U.S. with three Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in Hyderabad, the company continues to strengthen its position as a trusted transformation partner for high-growth enterprises including Fortune 500 businesses across North America, Europe, and Asia.

The event was thoughtfully structured with interactive sessions, talent showcases, fun games, and heartfelt conversations, culminating in group photographs and experiences sharing by volunteers.

Madhu Murty Ronanki, Co-Founder and Head – India Operations at QualiZeal, shared his thoughts, stating, “At QualiZeal, we believe organizations grow stronger when they grow with the community. This initiative reflects our value of compassionate contribution, and we are truly inspired by the resilience and spirit of the children here. We are grateful to Shinan Kassam, Nirmaan Organization for partnering with us and to our volunteers for their wholehearted involvement. Together, we hope to continue creating positive change, one step at a time.”

Alongside this initiative, QualiZeal continues its strong social impact focus on education, community upliftment, and digital access, while championing a women-centric workforce backed by inclusive policies and growth-oriented programs. As the company advances toward its 2028 vision of becoming a US$130M enterprise, it remains committed to responsible growth and societal impact. This collaboration with Nirmaan Organization reflects QualiZeal’s belief that true success lies in uplifting communities and creating value beyond business, caring for people as much as processes. With its upcoming QE Conclave and leadership in AI-powered quality engineering, QualiZeal continues to build a future anchored in innovation, inclusion, and purpose-driven progress.



