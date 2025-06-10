Quantum Energy turns its facility net zero

Hyderabad: City-based EV startup, Quantum Energy Limited has carried out the expansion of its state-of-the-art facility in Maheshwaram, near the proposed Future City, Hyderabad. With a production capacity of 2 lakh units per annum and spread across 2.4 lakh square feet, the facility has been designed to be a net-zero premises, aligning with the growing need for environmentally responsible industrial infrastructure.

According to Chakravarthi Chukkapalli, MD, Quantum Energy, this strategic expansion comes as Quantum Energy experiences an upsurge in demand for its innovative electric two-wheelers, including its current line of models like Plasma, Milan, and Bziness, & upcoming new product launches which combine performance with smart features tailored for Indian roads and climatic conditions. He stated that Quantum Energy is strengthening its focus on last mile connectivity and various other mobility solutions where the demand for cost-efficient, eco-friendly transport options is growing rapidly. The company is developing innovative mobility solutions which will re-define the entire 2-wheeler industry, he claimed. This facility will also create significant employment opportunities in the region and contribute to Telangana’s vision of becoming a hub for clean and future-ready industries.” As the electric mobility revolution gains pace in India, we aim to deliver high-quality, energy-efficient two-wheelers that are technologically advanced and environmentally responsible.