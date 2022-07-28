Ramraj Cotton introduces special edition

Hyderabad: Ramraj Cotton has introduced the brand new 'Thambi Vetti', a special edition of dhotis available for a limited time, a tribute to Namma Chennai Namma Chess, on the occasion of the 44th International Chess Olympiad, started at Poonjeri Village in Mamallapuram, a UNESCO heritage site near Chennai, on Thursday. The world's biggest chess tournament will be held here up to August 10.

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) elected India to host the event for the first time and this is one of the biggest events in the tournament's history, with nearly 2,000 participants from 187 countries. Ahead of this, Ramraj Cotton has run a campaign 'Thambi Vettiya kattiko, chess potiyila jeychiko', which means 'wear Thambi dhoti and win the game of chess'.

The company also has a cool mascot 'Thambi' – the knight of an upright frame, folded hands, dressed in a white shirt and vetti (dhoti) exuding charisma and personality. "The all-new Thambi dhotis bordered with the classic black and white chequer instead of the usual colours is a twist to our tradition, just perfect for comfort, class and style," says KR Nagarajan, the founder of Ramraj Cotton.