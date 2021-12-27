RattanIndia Enterprises appoints veteran banker Amitav Panigrahi as CEO for their Fintech business

Rattanindia Enterprises Ltd, on Monday, announced that it has appointed Mr. Amitav Panigrahi as Chief Executive Officer of its fintech business in Neotec Enterprises Ltd.

Neotec Enterprises is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd.

Mr. Panigraphi is a veteran Banker and was previously working as President — Digital Transformation, Strategic Alliances & Fintech Partnerships in his last stint at Yes Bank. He brings with him a deep knowledge of financial products and digital solutions in the sector.

Mr Amitav Panigrahi has over 21 years of extensive experience in the finance sector having worked in renowned organizations like Citibank, HSBC, ICICI and Yes Bank. Mr. Panigrahi has expertise in setting and scaling up of businesses, digital transformations and is proficient in managing large retail assets, business banking, wealth management and branch banking franchise.

Anjali Rattan, Business Chairperson of Rattanindia Enterprises said "We are glad that Mr. Amitav Panigrahi- a veteran banker with thorough experience in the fintech space is joining us to lead our fintech business. With rapid digitization taking place in the financial sector, fintech is all set to transform the lives of billion-plus Indians. Mr Panigrahi's leadership will boost RattanIndia to be at the forefront of this financial revolution."

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Amitav Panigrahi said, "I am excited to lead the fintech business for RattanIndia Enterprises and become a part of this phenomenal growth journey. I look forward to building an exceptional business that impacts lives of Indians in a positive way."