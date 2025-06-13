Raymond to list property biz on stock markets

New Delhi: Raymond Ltd will list its real estate business on the stock exchanges in the second quarter of this fiscal year as it has demerged this vertical to tap immense growth opportunities.

Raymond Ltd has successfully demerged the real estate business after getting all regulatory approvals and will now focus on engineering vertical. “We have successfully demerged our real estate business and received all necessary approvals, and we expect to be listing the real estate business in the second quarter of FY26,” Raymond Ltd Group CFO said Amit Agarwal told analysts.

According to a transcript of management discussion with markets analysts, Agarwal said the demerger will position Raymond Realty to pursue its growth trajectory as an independent pure-play real estate business. Mumbai-based Raymond Ltd is one of the leading real estate firms in the country. It sold properties worth Rs2,310 crore in the last fiscal year as against Rs2,249 crore in the preceding year.

The demerger scheme has become effective from the May 1, 2025, and the record date is May 14, 2025 for the purpose of determining the eligible shareholders of demerged company, Raymond Ltd, to whom the equity shares of the resulting company, Raymond Realty Ltd, would be allotted in terms of the scheme.