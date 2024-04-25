Live
- Congress tied hands of our soldiers, we gave them full freedom to retaliate: PM Modi
- Big B on being honoured with Mangeshkar Award: ‘Abhaar aur mera param saubhagya’
- Fashion Entrepreneur Fund opens up for pre registrations
- ICEA shares blueprint for India to become a global leader in chip value chain
- Meera Deosthale describes marriage as a ‘beautiful union yet huge responsibility’
- 1 in 4 Indians came across political content that turned out to be deepfake: Report
- Summer diet tips for mom-to-be to stay hydrated and healthy
- Rajender Rao Congress candidate for Karimnagar
- How stress can affect you
- Empowering individuals with knowledge about disease
Just In
RBI cautions on illegal entities in forex mkt
Highlights
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday issued an alert against unauthorised entities offering foreign exchange (forex) trading...
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday issued an alert against unauthorised entities offering foreign exchange (forex) trading facilities to Indian residents with promises of exorbitant returns.
The RBI has asked all banks to refer to an alert list, which mentions the names of entities that are not allowed to undertake forex transactions and to inform their customers as well. An RBI investigation has revealed that to facilitate unauthorised forex trading, these entities have taken recourse to engage local agents who open accounts at different bank branches for collecting money towards margin, investment, charges, etc.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS