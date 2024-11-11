RECPDCL Hands Over Bikaner Power Transmission Projects to Power Grid Corporation to Boost Renewable Energy Infrastructure in Rajasthan

REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited (RECPDCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of REC Limited, the Maharatna CPSU under the aegis of Ministry of Power, has handed over 2 Nos. project specific SPVs (Special Purpose Vehicle). viz, i) Bikaner A Power Transmission Limited &ii) Bikaner B Power Transmission Limited to Power Grid Corporation of India Limited on 11thNovember, 2024 at Gurugram.

Power Grid Corporation of India Limitedemerged as the Transmission Service Provider (TSP) through Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) process conducted by RECPDCL, the Bid Process Coordinator, for development of the both the transmission projects on Build, Own, Operate & Transfer (BOOT) basis.

The transmission schemesare planned for evacuation of 6 GW RE power from Bikaner Complex of Rajasthan Renewable Energy Zone Phase-IV. The ‘Part A’ of the scheme covers 765/400 kV, 6 X1500 MVA and 400/220 kV, 6 X 500 MVA Bikaner -IV pooling station near Bikaner, 236 Kms of 765 kV line and 260 Kms of 400 kV line along with associated works. Whereas, ‘Part B’ of the scheme covers 765/400 kV, 6 X1500 MVA substation at Siwani, 237 Kms of 765 kV line and 382 Kms of 400 kV line along with associated works.

The SPVs were handed over by Shri T.S.C. Bosh, CEO, RECPDCL to Shri Naresh Kumar andShri Harmeet Singh, Power Grid Corporation of India Limitedin the presence of Senior Officials of RECPDCL, Power GridCorporation of India Limitedand Central Transmission Utility of India Limited. The projectsare targeted for implementation in 24 months.

About REC Limited: REC Limited is an NBFC focusing on Power Sector Financing and Development across India. Established in 1969, REC Ltd. has completed over fifty-five years in the area of its operations. It provides financial assistance to complete power-sector value chain; for various types of projects including Generation, Transmission & Distribution and Renewable Energy. Recently, REC has also diversified into non-power Infrastructure &; Logistics sector to cover areas such as airports, metro, railways, ports, bridges, etc.

About RECPDCL: REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited, RECPDCL, a wholly owned subsidiary of REC Limited, has been providing knowledge-based consultancy and expert project implementation services to several State power distribution companies/Power Departments of States. RECPDCL has also been implementing transmission projects in UTs of J&K and Ladakh.

RECPDCL has also been acting as Bid Process Coordinator (BPC) for Inter-state as well as Intrastate transmission projects and RE-Bundling projects implemented through Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB). RECPDCL with its expert consulting, project implementation and transaction advisory services is thus playing a key role across the power sector value chain of the country.