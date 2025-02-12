Reddit reacts to Priyanka Chopra’s brother’s wedding

Redditors were abuzz over the weekend, following Priyanka Chopra’s brother, Siddharth Chopra’s wedding in Mumbai. PC, who was in attendance with her husband, Nick Jonas and a tight-knit circle of Bollywood peers and friends had left fans starstruck with some glamorous and cute moments. From Priyanka serving in her custom-made designer lehenga to adorable photos of her and Nick with their daughter Malti, and Indian paparazzi never failing to amuse fans by calling out to ‘Nicku’, fans took to sharing their favorite moments from the wedding.

Priyanka’s Glam Quotient: Local designers dresses on display

The category is impeccable and Priyanka did not disappoint! The ‘mehendi ceremony’ showed PC in a custom corset gown by Rahul Mishra, followed by a midnight blue Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga for the Sangeet; ending with a turquoise Manish Malhotra for the big day. Fans in r/BollyBlindsNGossip and r/BollywoodFashion couldn’t help but shower her with compliments. Her Manish Malhotra dress seems to have inspired some fans to follow suit, with comments like, “...I love the colour pattern specially the green part and how different the blouse is. Will definitely add a blue lehenga in my wedding functions after seeing this, so refreshing” will this be the new ‘Alia wedding look’? Another Redditor says, “PC just killed it with this outfit! It's PERFECT! I dont know how but they (her team) really pulled it off in style..where she not overshadowing the bride.. ”

Amusement through Bollywood’s paparazzi

The Sangeet ceremony of the wedding was a moment, but the paparazzi cheekily calling out to Nick Jonas with ‘Nicku’ was a moment in and of itself! Apart from Priyanka herself bursting out in laughter to the endearing name, redditors too shared the amusement. “Indian paparazzi are hilarious” shares a redditor. Redditors also commended how culturally attuned Nick can be: “...Out of all the foreigners I have seen develop a bond with Indian culture (celebs or otherwise), ‘Nickwa’ has the best vibe. He understands the culture, energy, plays along when he can, but at the same time is so respectful and never, ever comes off as judgemental or insensitive”

Scenes from the wedding: Stars in attendance