Live
- Sweden to expand nuclear power to boost energy security
- Acclaimed economist Nirmala Banerjee passes away at 87 in Kolkata
- BJP has blessings of Gajwel, says Eatala
- UP initiated process to convert heritage buildings into hotels
- Blast targeting police patrol in Pakistan kills five
- Reduced material cost adds muscle to MRF’s Q2 profits to Rs 571.93 cr
- UP govt to provide English language kits for primary classes
- Men’s ODI WC: India have looked the best team by a country mile, bowling attack has stood out, says Atherton
- 'India's food diversity a dividend for global investors,' says PM Modi after inaugurating World Food India festival
- Microsoft releases major update fro Windows 11 with new features
Just In
Reduced material cost adds muscle to MRF’s Q2 profits to Rs 571.93 cr
The `tyre with a muscle’ maker, MRF Ltd beefed up its bottomline for the second quarter of FY24 due to drastic reduction in material costs and increased operational revenue
Chennai: The `tyre with a muscle’ maker, MRF Ltd beefed up its bottomline for the second quarter of FY24 due to drastic reduction in material costs and increased operational revenue.
The company has also declared an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share with a face value of Rs 10.
In a regulatory filing, MRF said it had closed the quarter ended September 30 with an operational revenue of Rs 6,087.56 crore (Q2FY23 Rs 5,719 crore) and a net profit of Rs 571.93 crore (Rs 123.99 crore).
During the quarter under review, the company’s after tax profit boomed owing to the Rs 397.7 crore reduction in the material cost.
The company had spent Rs 3,715.28 crore for materials during Q2 down from Rs 4,112.98 crore spent during the previous year corresponding period.
Meanwhile at the BSE, the MRF scrip on Friday opened at a lower note at Rs 110,415 (previous day close Rs 110,512.40) and touched a high of Rs 111,700 and later came down to change hands for Rs 108,133 during the day.