TPCC complains to SEV over KTR remarks against CM

Hyderabad: P Rajesh Kumar, a member of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Election Commission Coordination Committee, lodged a formal complaint with State Election Commissioner Rani Kumudini on Monday.

The complaint alleges that BRS Working President and MLA K Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) made false and defamatory statements against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy during the municipal election campaign.

The TPCC cited a speech delivered by KTR at a corner meeting in Bhupalpally on 9 February 2026. According to the complaint, KTR accused the Chief Minister of destroying evidence in a cash-for-votes case, claiming he set fire to files to escape punishment. Rajesh Kumar described these allegations as completely baseless and intentionally misleading.

The Congress party argued that the remarks were designed to damage the integrity of the Chief Minister and influence voters. Rajesh Kumar has urged the Commission to take appropriate action against the BRS leader under the Model Code of Conduct.