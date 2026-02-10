Marri alleges CMO links to anti-national elements

Hyderabad: Senior BJP leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy has launched a scathing attack on the Congress government led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, alleging deep-seated links between the administration and individuals with controversial backgrounds.

Addressing the media on Monday, Shashidhar Reddy highlighted the High Court’s recent dismissal of a writ petition filed by Akram Ali Mohammed, also known as Abu Aimal Azad Reporter. The petition challenged the revocation of his passport by the Regional Passport Authority, which had acted on intelligence reports citing activities prejudicial to national security.

These reports allegedly detailed the individual’s involvement with anti-national elements and the possession of arms and explosives. Police records further link, Abu Aimal to several criminal cases and instances of communal disturbance. Despite these grave allegations, the Congress government honoured Abu Aimal with the first-ever Lifetime Achievement Award in the Digital Media category in November 2025. Shashidhar Reddy alleged that the award was orchestrated by Revanth Reddy and his close aide, Faheem Qureshi.

He described Qureshi as a “shadow CM” who wields significant influence within the Chief Minister’s Office, allegedly controlling high-level postings and government decisions while maintaining close ties with Abu Aimal.

The BJP leader further accused the pair of facilitating questionable land dealings, specifically involving Wakf properties. Referencing a claim by Akbaruddin Owaisi that nearly 80 per cent of Wakf land in Telangana has been encroached upon, Shashidhar Reddy charged the government with failing to recover these assets.

He specifically alleged that Qureshi enabled unauthorised constructions on government land, calling it a blatant misuse of power. Warning of the potential security threats posed by such associations, the BJP leader urged voters to remain vigilant ahead of the municipal elections scheduled for February 11.

He appealed to all communities, including minorities, to support the BJP, asserting that only Narendra Modi’s vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” can ensure transparency and justice in Telangana.