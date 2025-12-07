Refund in full progress, set to operate 1,650 flights today: IndiGo

New Delhi: IndiGo on Sunday said it is witnessing strong and steady improvement in its operations as the airline works to restore normalcy after recent large-scale disruptions.

The airline announced that refunds are being processed smoothly and that it is on track to operate more than 1,650 flights today, a sharp rise from around 1,500 flights on Saturday.

In a fresh statement, IndiGo said it has taken multiple steps over the last two days to stabilise its network.

“Following the recent operational disruptions, IndiGo confirms that we are establishing further significant and sustained improvements across our network,” the airline stated.

The airline reported a significant jump in its On-Time Performance (OTP), which improved to 75 per cent today compared to nearly 30 per cent recorded a day earlier.

It added that cancellations are now being made at an earlier stage, enabling the airline to alert passengers well in advance.

IndiGo said its teams are working round-the-clock to bring operations back to normal and improve the travel experience for passengers.

The airline mentioned that both refunds and baggage-related processes are running at full capacity for customers who booked directly as well as those who booked through travel agents.

The carrier has expressed confidence that the network will stabilise by December 10, ahead of the earlier estimated timeline of December 10–15.

IndiGo urged passengers to check the latest flight status on its website before heading to the airport, as minor changes may still occur while the airline continues to fine-tune its operations.

For refund assistance, customers can use the dedicated link on the airline’s website or reach out to customer support teams.

Apologising once again for the inconvenience caused over the past few days, IndiGo thanked passengers for their patience and acknowledged the hard work of its employees and partners.

The airline said it is closely coordinating with authorities and other stakeholders to ensure a smooth and swift return to full normalcy.

“We are grateful for the patience, trust and understanding shown by our customers and the tireless efforts of our employees and partners. We continue to work closely with all authorities and stakeholders to ensure a swift return to full normalcy,” IndiGo spokesperson added.