Just In
Regularly monitoring compliances of intermediaries with new IT rules: MoS IT
The government on Friday said it is regularly monitoring the compliances of intermediaries with the IT Rules, 2021 and the direction given in the latest advisory by the IT Ministry.
Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said that MeitY has directed intermediary platforms that their users should be clearly communicated in clear and precise language under Rule 3(1)(b) of the IT Rules, 2021.
“It is also advised that the same must be expressly informed to the users at the time of first-registration and also as regular reminders, in particular, at every instance of login and while uploading/sharing information onto the platform. Intermediaries were directed to ensure compliance to the various mandates of this advisory,” the minister said.
On December 26, 2023, the government had issued the advisory for all intermediaries, directing them that the terms of use should be completely aligned to Rule 3(1)(b) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.
The advisory asked intermediaries to make users aware of penal provisions under IPC, IT Act and other laws that may be attracted in case of violation of Rule 3(1)(b).
“Intermediaries should take additional measures to not permit any advertisements of illegal loan and betting apps. Intermediaries have been warned that non-compliance will lead to losing exemption from liability provided under Section 79(1) of IT Act,” the reply said.