TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance releases manifesto

Vijayawada: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan and BJP sate in-charge Sidharthnath Singh released the TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance combined manifesto at Chandrababu’s residence in Undavalli here on Tuesday.

The alliance promised Rs 1,500 monthly pension to eligible women, Rs 3,000 monthly financial assistance to unemployed youth among others. Releasing the manifesto, Jan Sena chief Pawana Kalyan said the manifesto is an amalgamation of TDP’s ‘Super Six’ and his party's ‘Shanmukha Vyuham’.

The TDP had earlier announced ‘Super six’ which promised to offer free bus travel to women, three free cooking gas cylinders to every household per year and Rs 15,000 to every school-going child per annum, among others. The Super six schemes also promise to provide 20 lakh jobs for youth in five years, Rs 20,000 financial assistance for every farmer per annum, safe drinking water to every house, besides developing the capital city of Amaravathi taking all other regions in the state on to a progressive path and announcing Mega District Selection Committee (DSC) besides issuing job calendar every year, Naidu assured to work hard for rebuilding the state by getting funds from the coming NDA government at the Centre.

Pawan Kalyan said that they had taken into consideration future of the state, adding that the that the state was pushed into backwardness in the past five years.

Releasing the joint manifesto, Chandrababu Naidu said the entire Telugu community, which was once the most powerful force in the world, is now feeling guilty about the prevailing situation in the state. Merely to loot the assets of the state, a whopping Rs 13 lakh crore debts have been raised pushing the state into deep crisis and the state has been moving backwards in all sectors for the past five years, he said.

Insecurity, unrest, murders and suicides are widespread across the state and every family has a debt burden of Rs 8 lakh with the rising prices and massive tax burden. From one hand Rs 10 is being distributed and from the other, Rs 100 is being looted from everyone while the state stood on top in unemployment in the country, he added.

What is more distressing is that the state occupied third place in the country in farmers suicides and second place in atrocities against girls below the age group of 18, Chandrababu regretted. The interlinking of rivers and the Polavaram project are completely neglected while the capital city of Amaravathi, which was the centre once for providing employment and revenue generation is totally destroyed, he stated.

Lakhs of crores of the SC, ST and BC sub-plan funds have been diverted and several welfare schemes that were implemented successfully during the TDP regime like Anna Canteens and unemployment allowance have been scrapped. The TDP supremo expressed serious concern that lakhs of acres of people's lands are being grabbed with the help of the Land Titling Act and the State has been robbed of Rs 8 lakh crore through land, sand, mining, wines, ganja and drug mafia.

Asking as to why 10 per cent reservations for BCs in local bodies have been cut resulting in 16,800 persons losing their posts, he said that the supply of spurious liquor claimed the innocent lives of over 35 lakh people. When someone raised a voice against these atrocities illegal cases have been foisted against them and over 600 such persons were even done to death.