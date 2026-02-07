REITs to boost growth, improve unitholders’ return: Industry

New Delhi: The RBI’s proposal to allow banks to lend Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) will improve access to long-term financing for rent-yielding properties and strengthen financial health of such trusts, according to industry players. The move would help in growth of REITs and boost income of unitholders, they added.

On Friday, The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) proposed to allow banks to lend to REITs with certain prudential safeguards to deepen the financing pool for the Indian realty sector. REITs are investment vehicles that own or operate income-generating real estate, enabling investors to earn a share of the income produced without directly purchasing properties.

At present, there are five listed REITs in India-Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Nexus Select Trust, and Knowledge Realty Trust. Nexus Select Trust has a portfolio of rent-yielding retail real estate properties, while other four REITs hold office assets. Commenting on the proposal, Embassy REIT CEO Amit Shetty said, “This policy step will enhance access to long-term, stable financing for REITs, complementing traditional capital market funding and broadening the financing ecosystem for income-producing real estate.” The decision would help expand access to longer-term, competitive bank finance, which will support healthier balance sheets and stable growth.