Reliance Digital begins specical sale

Hyderabad: RELIANCE Digital in the ongoing Digital India sale, came up with a slew of exciting offers and discounts. The sale is live at all Reliance Digital, My Jio stores and also on Reliance Digital website.

Customers can avail a 10 per cent Instant Discount up to Rs 3,000 on HDFC Bank Cards and EMI transactions till August 16. A wallet cashback of Rs 500 can be availed on aminimum transaction of Rs 9,999, through Paytm till August 31. Customers canalso avail No Cost EMI and 10 per cent Cashback up to Rs 5,000 on purchases above Rs10,000 through ZestMoney. In addition to these benefits, special offers are available across a wide range of categories such as televisions, laptops, mobile phones and home appliances.

In televisions, customers can choose from a wide range of smart TVs with prices as low as Rs 13,990. The Sansui 50-inch ultra HD smart LED TV is available at the price of the 43-inch variant, at just Rs 29,990. Also, the TCL 55-inch ultra HD smart TV is available at a special price of Rs 44,990, and it comes with a free JBL soundbar worth Rs 19,990.

A variety of laptops are available at prices starting from Rs 16,999, and with benefits worth up to Rs 17,990. Powerful gaming laptops with 16GB RAM are available at starting price of Rs 64,999. The Lenovo M8 32 GB tablet is available at a special price of Rs 11,499. Among mobile phones, the highly sought-after OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone is available at Rs 29,999.