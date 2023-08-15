  • Menu
Reliance digital India sale to end today

Reliance Digital announced its electronics sale, Digital India Sale. Deals and discounts on purchase of electronics and gadgets are offered by the electronic retailer till August 15, 2023 (today).

Hyderabad: Reliance Digital announced its electronics sale, Digital India Sale. Deals and discounts on purchase of electronics and gadgets are offered by the electronic retailer till August 15, 2023 (today).

The deals include 10 per cent instant discount of up to Rs 5,000 on SBI credit card, additional five per cent instant discount of up to Rs 3,000 on all debit and credit cards and a 10 per cent assured discount voucher redeemable on next purchase, Reliance Digital said in a statement.

Moreover, customers using UPI transactions to make payments will get 10 per cent instant discount. Reliance Digital further said it also has some exclusive offers lined up across categories. To make use of these offers and more, visit the nearest Reliance Digital store, My Jio Store, or login to the website for shopping, free deliveries, and expert assistance, it added.

