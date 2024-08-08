Reliance gears up for new targets on green path: Ambani

The launch of Jio 4G mobile telephony services in 2016 turned a data-dark India into a data-rich nation, supplying every Indian home with affordable, high-speed 4G data. And this year, Jio further enhanced the country’s digital infrastructure by rolling out its True5G network across India in world-record time - Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, RIL

New Delhi: Reliance Industries (RIL) is ready for the next level of growth as the historically fossil fuel-heavy conglomerate pivots a green path agenda, while consolidating its telecom business that turned data-dark India into a data-rich nation, its Chairman Mukesh Ambani said.

In the firm’s latest annual report, he said in the world of volatility and uncertainty, India is shining as a beacon of stability and prosperity.

India’s most valuable company, which over the past decade added telecom, retail and finance to its core business of oil and chemicals, is now pivoting a green pathway, targeting net zero carbon emissions from its operations by 2035.

The across-the-board growth in business catapulted Reliance to becoming the first Indian company to cross the Rs20 lakh crore threshold in market capitalisation. “Reliance has consolidated its balance sheet after the previous round of capex and is ready for the next level of growth,” he added.

Ambani said the launch of Jio 4G mobile telephony services in 2016 “turned a data-dark India into a data-rich nation, supplying every Indian home with affordable, high-speed 4G data. Jio’s share of data traffic in India rose to about 60 per cent in FY24.” “And this year, Jio has further enhanced the country’s digital infrastructure by rolling out its True5G network across India in world-record time,” he said, adding the launch of affordable smartphone JioBharat will go a long way in making India ‘2G-mukt’. On retail, he said as India’s largest retailer, Reliance Retail is perfectly positioned to serve the consumption needs of a fast-growing economy. While its all-encompassing range of products gains traction, its new commerce initiative is not just home deliveries of groceries to electronics but also supporting small indigenous merchants and kirana shop owners, he said.

The world now realising the enormous potential of India saw marquee names investing in Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd at $100 billion valuation, he said. While consumer facing businesses grow, Reliance continues to invest in traditional fossil fuels.