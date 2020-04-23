Reliance Market cap zooms by 80,710 crore

New Delhi: Shares of Reliance Industries on Wednesday jumped over 10 per cent after Facebook announced an investment of $5.7 billion (Rs 43,574 crore) to buy a 10 per cent stake in Jio Platforms.

The scrip of the country's most valued firm by market cap advanced 10.30 per cent to close at Rs 1,363.35 on the BSE. During the day, it surged 12 per cent to Rs 1,384.70.

On the NSE, shares of the company zoomed 9.83 per cent to close at Rs 1,359. It was the top gainer on both the 30-share BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty-50. In traded volume terms, 26.30 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and 6.5 crore shares on the NSE during the day. The company's market valuation also jumped by Rs 80,710.7 crore to Rs 8,64,267.70 crore