- Boys Hostel Movie OTT Release Date Revealed
- 100 Congress leaders join BRS in Ibrahimpatnam
- Musheerabad BJP candidate thanks Modi for giving priority to BCs
- Kukatpally Congress candidate campaigns in Balaji Nagar, learns people problems
- Vijayawada: Tobacco, alcohol causative agents for cancer says Prof T Srikumar
- Door-to-door campaign of BRS leaders
- Pioneering 5G Technology: Transforming Industries and Enhancing Consumer Experiences
- Vijayawada: Sarpanches demand return of FC funds
- Tirumala: Rs 300 SSD tickets to be released online on Nov 10
- IT sleuths conduct raids on Real estate firm in Tirupati
Reliance Retail to acquire beauty biz
New Delhi: India’s leading retailer Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) will acquire the beauty retail business of the Lalbhai family-promoted Arvind Fashion, expanding its play in the fast-growing Beauty and Personal Care (BPC) market.Arvind Fashion on Friday said it has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Reliance Beauty & Personal Care Ltd (RBPCL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd to sell and transfer the entire equity stake held by the company.
Upon completion of the formalities under the said SPA, Arvind Beauty Brands Retail would cease to be a subsidiary of the company, according to a regulatory filing from the Ahmedabad-based company.
