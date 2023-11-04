  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Reliance Retail to acquire beauty biz

Reliance Retail to acquire beauty biz
x
Highlights

New Delhi: India’s leading retailer Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) will acquire the beauty retail business of the Lalbhai family-promoted Arvind...

New Delhi: India’s leading retailer Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) will acquire the beauty retail business of the Lalbhai family-promoted Arvind Fashion, expanding its play in the fast-growing Beauty and Personal Care (BPC) market.Arvind Fashion on Friday said it has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Reliance Beauty & Personal Care Ltd (RBPCL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd to sell and transfer the entire equity stake held by the company.

Upon completion of the formalities under the said SPA, Arvind Beauty Brands Retail would cease to be a subsidiary of the company, according to a regulatory filing from the Ahmedabad-based company.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X