Reliance warns of action for misuse of Jiomart 

New Delhi: Reliance Retail has issued a strong caution notice for unscrupulous elements who are duping innocent people in the name of granting franchisee for Jiomart services.

In a public caution notice, Reliance Retail said it is the registered licensee of trademarks, Jio and Jiomart, a recently launched online grocery service.

"We would like to inform the public at large that we are not operating any dealership or franchisee model currently nor have we appointed any franchisee or any agent for appointing franchisee or dealer in any manner whatsoever", the notice said. "Further, we do not charge any amount under the pretence of appointing a person as a franchisee", Reliance Retail said.

"We have been informed about certain unscrupulous individuals who are creating fake websites, pretending to be us or associated with us and duping innocent individuals under the pretense of granting franchisee of Jiomart services", Reliace Retail caution notice said.