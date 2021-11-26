ReNew Power’s warm gesture

Hyderabad: ReNew Power, India's largest renewable energy company, has announced that it has begun its 7th edition of annual Gift Warmth campaign in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In this edition, ReNew will distribute 26,000 blankets across the two States covering 10 districts which include, Prakasam, Kurnool and Anantapur in AP.



The distribution drives will be carried out by the company's employees in the vicinity of its plant locations, following all social distancing protocols and in collaboration with the district administration. The initiative began in 2015 as an effort to help the needy combat harsh winters and has till date seen donations of 1,45,000 blankets across the country.

About the initiative, Vaishali Nigam Sinha, Chief Sustainability Officer of the company said, "This is the 7th year of Gift warmth campaign, and we are attempting to distribute 2,00,000 blankets across the country this year… The idea behind the program is not just to distribute blankets but also to spread awareness on sustainable living and to educate people about the harmful effects of our fossil fuel dependent lifestyle."

Jayaprakash, vice president – Regional Affairs and Development and State Head of AP and Telangana said that "ReNew Power is one of the leading independent power producers in the country and a responsible, model corporate citizen in AP and Telangana. We have been actively working with the administration to assist in Covid relief efforts and will be looking to continue our work across communities to help people deal with cold in a dignified manner."