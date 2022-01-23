RenewBuy ropes in Rajkummar Rao as brand ambassador

Hyderabad: RenewBuy, a leading InsurTech company, has launched its first 360-degree ad campaign with its brand proposition of "Smart Tech, Right Advice". The company has roped in Bollywood's popular actor, Rajkummar Rao, as its first brand ambassador.



The ad campaign highlights the brand's promise of addressing consumer's insurance needs, through its digital led insurance POSP (Point of Sale Person) advisor network.

The "Smart Tech, Right Advice" themed campaign emphasises on RenewBuy's core value of being the most reliable InsurTech platform, where consumers can avail insurance policies digitally, from anywhere, with the support of the company's strong network of digitally enabled POSP insurance advisors. While consumers can always buy insurance directly, experience has shown that they still need the human touch. POSP insurance advisors can help them understand the product, its terms, and conditions, choose the right product as per their specific needs and requirements and most importantly assist them with claims process.

In case of emerging markets, there is still a huge gap in terms of awareness of insurance, and product accessibility. Digitally enabled insurance advisors have been playing an instrumental role in building awareness along with making insurance accessible. Digital led insurance advisors can even reach out to the smallest district, without any branch led office and help consumers with insurance support.