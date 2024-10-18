Resonance School, Hyderabad Repeats unprecedented success at IOQM 2024

Ten students from Resonance Gurukul School cleared the prestigious IOQM and Qualified for RMO (Regional Mathematics Olympiad) 2024. The Indian Olympiad Qualifier in Mathematics (IOQM) is conducted by Mathematics teachers association, India. This is an unprecedented performance, with so many students clearing the exam from one school, across the country. The students were felicitated by Shri Purnachandra Rao, Managing Director, Resonance Educational Institutions, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh; in the presence of their parents.

It’s heartening that our Student repeated these amazing results in the Maths Olympiad, considered to be the toughest in the world. It reflects on our strong commitment to impart the highest standard of education to students, says Purnachandra Rao. One observation from the last 5 to 6 years is, every student who clears IOQM and goes to RMO and continues to put in the same hard work will easily crack and qualify for the top IITs / NEET. I request all the students to maintain this effort to succeed in your future endeavours. Resonance delivers high level of study material for students to gain comprehensive understanding of the subject. The students will develop specialised skill to approach and solve complicated problems, in the short term they can succeed in such Olympiad exams, in the long run they can easily crack JEE or NEET exams, that is the speciality of our coaching.

Resonance school established with a vision to develop strong foundation for people who are aspiring for competitive exams like JEE, NEET, UPSC etc. Resonance school developed a unique curriculum which works on conceptual clarity of student and focus more on application-based teaching. This unique approach is helping students nurture their analytical skills. Resonance school trains its students in IIT JEE & NEET Foundation, various National & International Olympiads like IOQM, IJSO, NSEP, NSEB, NSEC, NSEA and more in addition to their board exam preparation.

IOQM is a prestigious exam, with very few of those attempting the exam qualify. Only 6407 students from across India qualified for RMO 2024, off which only 255 students from Telangana qualified.

List of Resonance School students who cleared IOQM and qualified to RMO 2024:

SNO Name Class Marks 1 G SAI SRI MEGHANA IX 61 2 K SHANMUKH TEJA IX 61 3 K SAROSH KARTHIK IX 61 4 B DEVHARSH IX 56 5 T YASHWANT IX 56 6 C AKSHAY X 56 7 B PRANAV REDDY X 53 8 R LAKSHMI NIHARIKA IX 52 9 L RAVI CHANDRIKA IX 47 10 D DIVYASREE IX 43

Stages of IMO

Stage 1: Indian Olympiad Qualifier in Mathematics (IOQM).

Stage 2: Regional Mathematics Olympiad (RMO).

Stage 3: Indian National Mathematics Olympiad (INMO).

Stage 4: International Mathematical Olympiad Training camp (IMOTC).

Stage 5: Pre-Departure Training Camp (PDC).

Stage 6: International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO).

About IOQM (Indian Olympiad Qualifier in Mathematics)

International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO) is organized by Homi Bhabha centre for Science Education (HBCSE). This Programme is one of the major initiatives undertaken by National Board for Higher Mathematics (NBHM). Its main Purpose is to spot mathematical talent among pre university students in the country.