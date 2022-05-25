Resorcio plans to raise Rs. 40 cr

Hyderabad: Thiruvananthapuram-based multilingual content-aggregator Resorcio is looking to raise Rs 40 crore over the next couple of years for its aggressive expansion plans. The edtech startup has recently raised an undisclosed amount of funding from Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan for an 8.19 per cent equity stake.

"We are planning to raise the next round of funding from the high net-worth individuals (HNIs) and institutional investors who understand the overall process in our business. We may dilute up to 19 per cent stake in the company," says Geethika Sudip, CEO and Founder of Resorcio. She was here to launch Telugu language content on their platform.

She adds, "We have a unique business model conceptualised as an e-commerce platform to create, promote and share knowledge. In a short span of six months, the edtech startup has clocked over 25 lakh unique visitors from across the globe. We have set a target to achieve 2.5 lakh registered users by the end of this year, from 50,000 users at present."

Around 18 per cent of the total footfall has been from the Telugu speaking States, the highest from any linguistic region. In addition to Telugu, the platform features content in English, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Sanskrit and Arabic. It further plans to introduce Hindi and Bengali content in the coming quarter.

So far, the content is available in the readable and audible formats. It is soon going to add the video content as well. "The edtech space is a crowded one, but the content-aggregator niche is relatively unexplored. We cater predominantly to the 18-35 age groups, but the content for below 18 year olds is also in the pipeline," Geethika said.

Resorcio is an e-commerce online bazaar to create, promote and share knowledge across a plethora of subjects in various formats such as audio, PPT presentations and PDF files. It is providing verified quality content to students and young executives. According to the founder, its growth potential is immense, especially in the regional languages.

"User-generated content is also a key feature, with more than 3,000 content creators already contributing to the platform. They have a unique opportunity to showcase their work in the area of their expertise and also earn from it. To ensure credibility, submitted content undergoes an evaluation process," says Anuradha Mothali, Head of Content at Resorcio.