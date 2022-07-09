Retail biz to reach $1.8 trn by 2030

Hyderabad: The warehousing and logistics sector is an essential part of e-commerce and retail businesses across India, where the market size of retail in India is estimated to grow to more than $1.8 trillion by 2030 from $705 billion in 2020. On the other hand, the e-commerce market in India is likely to reach $120 billion by 2026 from $38 billion in 2021, reveals FICCI-Anarock report.

This exponential rise in retail and e-commerce businesses is likely to fuel the growth of the warehousing and logistics sector in India. Additionally, Covid-19 has accelerated the growth of e-commerce across India, highlights FICCI-Anarock report 'Industrial & Logistics – Rapidly Gaining Momentum, Providing Enormous Opportunities', released during the webinar '1st Edition of FICCI Commercial & Industrial Real Estate Conclave'.

Online shopping has increased significantly in tier-II and tier-III cities as well due to the easy availability of the internet on cheaper tariffs and restrictions on physical movement during the time of the pandemic. This trend has provided an impetus to the warehousing and logistics sector beyond tier-I cities. The constant push and ambitions for infrastructure development and policy support provided by the government may ride the next wave of growth for the industrial, warehousing, and logistics sectors in India.