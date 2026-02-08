Revised inflation data, details on US trade deal key triggers for markets next week

New Delhi: The coming week features several important domestic and global triggers for the stock markets, including inflation (with revised base year of 2024) and more details on the India-US trade deal.

In India, investors will closely track retail inflation data due on February 12 with updated base year, followed by WPI inflation and foreign exchange reserves data on February 13, for insights into price trends and external sector stability.

Further details regarding the India-US interim trade deal framework will also remain in focus, said analysts.

“The earnings calendar stays active, with key results expected which may drive stock-specific action,” they noted.

Globally, participants will monitor a heavy US data calendar and the performance of the Nasdaq Composite following its recent decline.

Geopolitical developments will also remain in focus, particularly the ongoing negotiations between the US and Iran.

Any setback in the talks could heighten volatility across global financial and commodity markets, as it may increase the risk of a US military intervention and a broader regional conflict in the Middle East, said market watchers.

Notably, movements in the Indian rupee — following its sharp recovery from a historic low after the announcement of the India–US trade agreement — and trends in foreign portfolio investor flows will remain key determinants of near-term market direction, serving as important gauges of risk appetite and liquidity conditions, said Ponmudi R, CEO - Enrich Money, a SEBI-registered online trading and wealth tech firm.

With the Union Budget 2026 and the RBI’s monetary policy decisions now largely digested, Indian equity markets have entered a consolidation phase, shifting investor focus toward implementation, capex execution and the pace of actual spending, he mentioned.

Overall sentiment remains cautiously optimistic, with markets expected to stay event-driven in the near term, tracking global cues, capital flows and geo-political developments in the Middle-East, said analysts.

The Nifty index witnessed significant volatility last week. The index recorded a weekly high of 26,341 and a low of 24,679 before settling at 25,693.70, registering a strong gain of 868 points.

On the weekly chart, Nifty formed a strong bullish candlestick and closed decisively above the 20-week EMA, reflecting a positive shift in medium-term trend structure and strengthening bullish sentiment.

“Immediate resistance is placed at 25,800, followed by 26,000 and 26,200 levels. On the downside, support is seen at 25,500 and 25,200. A breakdown below 25,100 could intensify downside pressure and accelerate corrective moves,” said Aakash Shah, Technical Research Analyst, Choice Broking.



