RIL’s We Care initiative at Maha Kumbh

Hyderabad: As millions of devotees gather at Prayagraj for the sacred Maha Kumbh 2025, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has stepped forward to facilitate their spiritual journey through its extensive ‘Teerth Yatri Seva’ initiative. Designed to ensure the safety, comfort, and well-being of pilgrims, this initiative offers essential services such as food, healthcare, transportation, and connectivity.

Guided by its ‘We Care’ philosophy, Reliance is committed to making the pilgrimage experience seamless for millions. Speaking on the initiative, Anant Ambani, Director, Reliance Industries Limited, stated, “It is believed that serving pilgrims brings divine blessings. At the world’s largest religious and cultural congregation, we see this as our opportunity to enhance their safety, health, and overall experience.”