Live
- Thousands killed in Maha Kumbh stampede, many bodies flown in Ganga: SP MP’s sensational charge
- HM Shah targets Kejriwal, Sisodia, says time to boot out corrupt ‘Bade mian, chhote mian’
- Mining sector records strong growth in production of key minerals
- Illegal immigration from Bangladesh, Myanmar reshaping Delhi’s demographics, politics: JNU report
- Slight mistake of the people: Jagadguru Rambhadracharya on stampede at Maha Kumbh
- India’s coal production clocks 6 pc growth to cross 830 million tonnes
- SC to hear plea seeking recall of TN Governor from office
- Market fall creates opportunities for investors to get good entry points: Madhusudan Kela
- Cancer accounts for 12 pc of annual deaths in Bangladesh
- Daily Horoscope Report for February 3, 2025: Explore Your Astrological Guidance for Today.
Just In
RIL’s We Care initiative at Maha Kumbh
As millions of devotees gather at Prayagraj for the sacred Maha Kumbh 2025, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has stepped forward to facilitate their spiritual journey through its extensive ‘Teerth Yatri Seva’ initiative
Hyderabad: As millions of devotees gather at Prayagraj for the sacred Maha Kumbh 2025, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has stepped forward to facilitate their spiritual journey through its extensive ‘Teerth Yatri Seva’ initiative. Designed to ensure the safety, comfort, and well-being of pilgrims, this initiative offers essential services such as food, healthcare, transportation, and connectivity.
Guided by its ‘We Care’ philosophy, Reliance is committed to making the pilgrimage experience seamless for millions. Speaking on the initiative, Anant Ambani, Director, Reliance Industries Limited, stated, “It is believed that serving pilgrims brings divine blessings. At the world’s largest religious and cultural congregation, we see this as our opportunity to enhance their safety, health, and overall experience.”