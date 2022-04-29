Role of miners highlighted at Mines Week valedictory

Hyderabad: Mining workers are key to making mining activity in India, increasingly oriented towards five priorities - systematic and scientific development, mineral conservation, sustainable development, afforestation, and environmental monitoring, according to PN Sharma, Chief Controller of Mines (Incharge), Indian Bureau of Mines, Ministry of Mines, Government of India.

Addressing the concluding day ceremony of 27th Mines Environment & Mineral Conservation Week 2021-22 of Hyderabad Region, Sharma said "As mining engineer, I learnt mining from workers and not at the institute."

The weeklong programme was hosted by JSW Cement Limited, Nandyal Unit and Mines Environment & Mineral Conservation Council, Hyderabad under the aegis of Indian Bureau of Mines, Hyderabad Region.

V Jayakrishna Babu, Controller of Mines (South Zone), Indian Bureau of Mines, Bengaluru, Shailendra Kumar, Regional Controller of Mines, Hyderabad Region as Patron MEMC week 2021-22 and Hukam Chand Gupta, Unit Head JSW Cement Limited attended the function as Chairman MEMC 2021-22 with the active participation of mining lease holders.

Shailendra Kumar, Regional Controller of Mines, Hyderabad Region appreciated the mining industry of the Telugu States and the entire mining fraternity for the mass afforestation done in surrounding mining areas. He said, "Despite pandemic, the mines have produced 75 million tons of limestone and other minerals with the revenue of 6,500 cr(FY2021-2022).