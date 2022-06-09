Rolyte launches Enterprise SaaS platform with easy-to-use applications

Rolyte launched a series of Cloud ERP, CRM & many lines of business applications for Small & Medium-Sized Businesses in India and in the USA market.

The company focuses on ease of use & ease of deployment through its SaaS-based business applications. Its entire suite of business applications is available without any costly deployment, integration and maintenance & support.

Riding on digital transformation, Rolyte platform focuses on closing the technology gap for SMBs through the uberisation model. As of now, the global market size value of Enterprise software is USD 243 billion with a CAGR of 11.7% from 2022 to 2030 (Source – STATISTA.com)

Features of Rolyte Platform

Automation of customers, sales, purchases, and inventory at a nominal cost – and they further build analytics to drive revenue and margin growth through informed and data-driven decisions

Standardized business processes and achieve low cost of transaction through our SaaS-based Platform.

Segment specific platform to manage the entire business.

A simple Netflix like model that democratising the way enterprise software functions and contributes to the growth of businesses.

To serve SMB Market well, the company is segmenting the market based on size, verticals & locations. The company is offering one month two months free trial period on all applications.

Amit Singh, Founder & CEO of Rolyte says that: "We are moving towards a $5 trillion economy by 2025, and hence SMB must play an important role to drive the growth. As the fourth Industrial Revolution knocks at the door, we urgently require a renewed focus on technology adoption & more agility among the SMB industry."

Rolyte.in is an early stage b2b SaaS software house with a strong founding team of Technology background. We are a ready platform that helps businesses to automate their entire business functions with ease of quick deployment. They aim to democratize b2b SaaS space to empower SMB businesses through uberisation of enterprise software service globally.