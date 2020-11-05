“Royal Gazebo” – A splendid Diwali décor at Phoenix Marketcity Bengaluru!

With the onset of Dusshera, Phoenix Marketcity is all set to welcome its patrons with a gorgeous décor to make sure Diwali brings even more charm to the festivities. Dussehra and Diwali as festivals are all about lights, celebration, happiness, and a time to indulge in shopping and soak in the festive spirit with family and friends. Keeping this in mind, Phoenix Marketcity has come up with "Royal Gazebo "– the dual installations at the mega mall are inspired by the royalty and richness of Indian heritage and jewels. The décor is infused with the core elements of Diwali with the intricacies of Indian architecture and jewellery design by using crystals, metallic shades, rich acrylic, lights and handmade flowers.

The outside installation offers a splendid impression of a royal gazebo, with its motifs inspired by Indian architecture. Rich and ostentatious in the truest sense of the words, the structure presents an awe-inspiring entry visual right outside the mall. The inside installation exhibits 2 swallow birds, representing love, care and affection towards family and friends, beautifully perched and encrusted with crystals on the surface! The bright colours and floral arrangements make for a stunning and larger than life visual treat!