Royaloak opens new store

Hyderabad: Royaloak, a leading furniture company has launched its first flagship store in Vijayawada. The company boasts of a range of sofa, recliners, dining sets, exclusive mattresses, beds, cushions, whole range of office and outdoor furniture.

Vijai Subramaniam, company Chairman said, "We at Royaloak are proud to unveil our flagship brand store, this is targeted at giving our brand loyalists a feel of the products and experience the range of international furniture, home accessories, and much more."

"Experiential shopping is our aim; our store is carefully designed to give a brand experience. We will be doing everything possible to increase our brand experience, and as we value customer interactions, this store is confident to facilitate the same, Venugopal Nair, company CEO added. The company now imports more than 10,000 different configurations of various types of furniture.