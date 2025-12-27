RRTS emerging as catalyst for corridor-led investment nationwide

New Delhi: The Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) in the country is emerging as a strong catalyst for corridor-led investment, with nearly 80 per cent of surveyed existing users associating improved RRTS connectivity with enhanced economic opportunities in their region, a report showed on Friday.

Perceptions of economic development are significantly reinforced where infrastructure upgrades are visible, increasing confidence by over 2.25 times. This translates into tangible real estate interest, with 66 per cent of existing users expressing willingness to invest in property along the RRTS corridor, according to the report by Knight Frank India.

The presence of commercial activity and active real estate development plays a decisive role in shaping investment sentiment, amplifying investment intent by 10.2 times and 7.7 times, respectively.

The findings also point to a clear decentralisation opportunity, with 38 per cent of respondents open to relocating away from core urban centres; however, this willingness is closely tied to the availability of supporting social infrastructure, underlining the importance of integrated residential, commercial and civic development in unlocking the full investment potential of RRTS corridors, said the report.