Rubicon Research IPO Allotment Status, Subscription Details, Listing Date 2025
Check Rubicon Research IPO allotment status for October 14, 2025. See subscription details, category-wise bids, listing date, and how to check allotment on NSE, BSE, and MUFG Intime India.
The Rubicon Research IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, October 14, 2025.
You can check the final allotment on the NSE, BSE, and MUFG Intime India websites.
IPO Subscription
The IPO got a strong response from investors.
Price per share: ₹461 to ₹485
Total subscription: 103.90 times
Total bids: 1,70,96,80,620 shares
Shares on offer: 1,64,55,670 shares
Category-wise subscription:
Qualified Institutional Buyers: 130.26 times
Non-Institutional Investors: 97.61 times
Retail Investors: 35.47 times
IPO Details
The IPO aimed to raise ₹1,377.50 crore:
New shares: ₹500 crore
Sale by promoter: ₹877.50 crore
The money will be used for:
Paying loans
Buying other companies
General business purposes
About Rubicon Research
Rubicon Research is a pharmaceutical company.
It focuses on research and development (R&D).
It makes speciality products and drug-device combinations for regulated markets.