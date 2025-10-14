Rubicon Research IPO Allotment Status, Subscription Details, Listing Date 2025

The Rubicon Research IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, October 14, 2025.

You can check the final allotment on the NSE, BSE, and MUFG Intime India websites.

IPO Subscription

The IPO got a strong response from investors.

Price per share: ₹461 to ₹485

Total subscription: 103.90 times

Total bids: 1,70,96,80,620 shares

Shares on offer: 1,64,55,670 shares

Category-wise subscription:

Qualified Institutional Buyers: 130.26 times

Non-Institutional Investors: 97.61 times

Retail Investors: 35.47 times

IPO Details

The IPO aimed to raise ₹1,377.50 crore:

New shares: ₹500 crore

Sale by promoter: ₹877.50 crore

The money will be used for:

Paying loans

Buying other companies

General business purposes

About Rubicon Research

Rubicon Research is a pharmaceutical company.

It focuses on research and development (R&D).

It makes speciality products and drug-device combinations for regulated markets.