Live
- Namibia names 15-man squad for final ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa qualifiers
- Tunnel collapse: Augur drilling machine gets to work, Union minister V.K. Singh takes stock
- Fear grows for patients inside Gaza hospital, cut off after Israelis arrive
- AAP counters LG Saxena on Kejriwal Govt's steps to curb air pollution in Delhi
- Navi Mumbai to step into Metro train travel era from Friday
- IndiGo expands codeshare horizon, adds Helsinki, Stockholm, Oslo to network
- IPS officer's wife, cook fall prey to fake furniture buyer on Quickr app, FIR lodged
- Prof B R Shamanna invited to be a Professor of Eminence at Sri Devaraj Urs Academy of Higher Education & Research
- Delhi HC seeks ED's stand on conman Sherpuria's plea seeking to quash prosecution complaint
- Search in Al-Shifa Hospital led to laptop with information on hostages: IDF
Just In
Rupee falls by 14 paise to 83.23 against US dollar
The rupee declined by 14 paise to settle at 83.23 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday due to foreign fund outflows and a firm greenback in the overseas markets.
Mumbai: The rupee declined by 14 paise to settle at 83.23 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday due to foreign fund outflows and a firm greenback in the overseas markets.
Losses in crude oil prices, however, helped the rupee restrict the fall, forex dealers said. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened lower at 83.18 against the US currency. The local unit remained under pressure in the day trade moving in a range of 83.17 to 83.25. The rupee settled at 83.23 (provisional) against the US dollar, showing a loss of 14 paise over the last close. The rupee appreciated 24 paise to close at 83.09 against the US dollar on Wednesday as the American currency retreated from its elevated levels after the US inflation came lower than expected. "The rupee faced weakness as the dollar index rebounded from 103.90 to 104.30," Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst at LKP Securities, said.
"The (US) retail sales data, which came in line with minor weakness, sent positive signals regarding the prospects of a US rate hike as Fed (Federal Reserve) has key data in support to not hike further," he added. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading higher by 0.10 per cent at 104.35 on Thursday. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.54 per cent to USD 80.78 per barrel. Analysts said that oil prices declined further in Asian trade due to signs of easing demand in China and a bigger-than-expected weekly build in US crude stockpiles. On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex climbed 306.55 points to settle at 65,982.48 while the broader Nifty rose by 89.75 points to close at 19,765.20. According to exchange data, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) emerged as net buyers in the capital market on Wednesday as they bought shares worth Rs 550.19 crore