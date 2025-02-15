RuTAGe smart village centers to bridge gap between rural needs, tech advancements: Govt

New Delhi : Rural Technology Action Group (RuTAGe) Smart Village Centres (RSVC) are key to bridging the gap between rural needs and technological advancements, said the government on Saturday.

RuTAG, conceptualised by the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser in 2004, focuses on bridging technology gaps at the grassroots level, upgrading technology, and providing training and demonstrations through innovative projects in rural areas.

“RSVC is a pivotal step towards bridging the gap between rural needs and technological advancements, ensuring that innovation reaches the grassroots and transforms the lives of our communities,” said Prof. Ajay Sood, the Principal Scientific Adviser, while inaugurating an RSVC at Mandaura village in Haryana's Sonipat.

Sharing the concept behind the creation of RSVCs, Sood highlighted the major challenges faced by rural communities in accessing technologies that directly address their basic needs. These challenges include innovative solutions for animal intrusion, organic farming, and livelihood-enhancing technologies such as bead-making and bakery machinery.

“This launch is a significant step in the Government of India’s efforts to empower rural India, providing solutions that are sustainable, scalable, and impactful,” the Principal Scientific Adviser said.

The RuTAGe RSVC is designed to serve as a permanent presence at the Panchayat level, providing deep handholding to cater to the technological needs of 15-20 villages over several years. It offers a comprehensive range of 12 technology tracks to address diverse rural challenges such as agriculture and waste management; promoting local entrepreneurship; renewable energy; and quality assurance.

The RSVC also emphasises market linkages through collaborations with platforms like ONDC, Amazon, and Market Mirchi (a RuTAG innovation by IIT Bombay), ensuring that rural producers have access to larger markets and can sell their goods effectively.

The RSVC model is set to expand, with plans for 20 new centres across India.